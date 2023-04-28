James Spotswood, aged 34, of Townsend Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, appeared in court yesterday via video link from the prison.
He has previously been charged with importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
The amounts alleged are said to be 248.7 grams of cocaine, 999.56 grams of cocaine, and 3.9kg of cannabis.
The drugs have been valued in the region of £221,000.
The case was due for mention only as the defendant can only be remanded for a maximum of four weeks without appearing in court.
Committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery is scheduled on May 25.
Mr Spotswood was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor.
No bail application was made.