Richard Alfred Christian, aged 51, of Gladstone Avenue, Ramsey, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to a domestic abuse offence.
He is also charged with making a threat to cause death or serious injury.
That offence can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and he is yet to enter a plea.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in December and January.
Mr Christian was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode and will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, and not to contact the complainant or enter her address.