‘The Poet Empress’ by Shen Tao
Hbk, Orion, £20
Romantasy, but not as we know it. The Poet Empress ticks all the boxes for lovers of fantasy romance, whilst weaving words with the spells of literary fiction. A masterpiece; particularly stunning as a debut novel from Shen Tao. This may just be a new artform in creation by this Chinese Canadian immigrant.
Wei Yin - peasant girl turned concubine to the cruel Prince Terren - has already endured unimaginable suffering.
In the shadows of the palace, surrounded by enemies, she is learning a skill forbidden to women.
Words are weapons and poetry holds an ancient magic.
All she has to do is compose the perfect poem - a tale so powerful, it can kill any man, even the next emperor.
Take note, this is not a pleasant read in parts, but, in equal measure, it is compelling and fiercely direct. Prepare to be deeply perturbed and astonished.
‘The Hill in the Dark Grove’ by Liam Higginson
Hbk, Picador, £16
We love discovering debut novelists breaking through with mainstream publishers and this creeping, dank ghoulish story from Welsh author Liam Higginson does not disappoint.
A chillingly, eerie tale set in the dark, isolated sheep laden mountains of Northern Wales.
Carwyn and Rhian are living out a brutal year on their hillside farm.
When Carwyn discovers a buried prehistoric ruin in one of the fields on their land. What begins with curiosity spirals into obsession. Magic is a necessity here.
His wife, Rhian, is confronted with the growing realisation that the man with whom she shares her life and home is becoming a frightening stranger.
As the harsh winter closes in, Rhian is alone with her increasingly unrecognisable husband, the mountains, and the looming megalithic stones.
The Hill in the Dark Grove is a story about a lost way of life and the terrifying lengths we go to protect what we know.
- The latest titles are available in both Bridge bookshops in both Ramsey and Port Erin