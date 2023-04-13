Daniel Luke Maguire, aged 27, of Glen Road, Laxey, has appeared in court charged with provoking behaviour.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on March 30.
He has previously pleaded guilty to other offences of resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, property damage, two counts of theft, and two counts of being drunk and disorderly.
He is due to be sentenced for those on April 25.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for time to view CCTV footage in relation to the provoking behaviour charge.
Magistrates refused bail and Maguire was remanded in custody.