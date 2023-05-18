Zuhra Abukar, aged 33, of Freegrove Road, Islington, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
She has previously denied importing a small amount of the class A drug methamphetamine to the island, and two counts of property damage.
A pre-trial review is scheduled to take place in summary court on June 29.
Duty advocate Jane Gray said that Ms Abukar had no suitable bail address but was being assessed for a place at Tromode House, the probation accommodation.
The case was adjourned until May 23 to allow time for Ms Abukar to find a suitable bail address to put forward.