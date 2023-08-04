Jamie William Leneghan, aged 32, of Darragh, Port Erin, has appeared in court charged with five offences.
He is accused of failing to provide a sample of blood, driving under the influence of cannabis, possessing a bladed article, speeding, and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The case was adjourned until August 15 at the request of duty advocate Jane Gray to allow time for Mr Leneghan to seek legal advice.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to drive, and not to leave the island without court consent.