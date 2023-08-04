William Anthony Beal, aged 27, of The Threshold, Jurby, has denied assault causing actual bodily harm and property damage.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on November 8 last year.
Mr Beal is accused of punching a man and damaging his phone during an incident at Snaefell View in Jurby.
He was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 26.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.