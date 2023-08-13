Alan Christopher O’Reilly, aged 41, of Main Road, Onchan, has pleaded not guilty to three allegations.
He denies controlling or coercive behaviour, common assault on a female, and assault causing actual bodily harm.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on October 3.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at probation accommodation Tromode House, not contact the complainant or enter locations specific to her, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.