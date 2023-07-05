Katie Francis O’Brien, aged 30, of Drury Terrace, Douglas, has denied disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 23 at the Manor pub in Douglas.
She was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 21.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.
Leigh Allen, aged 41, of Mona Street, Douglas, has been charged with affray.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on June 16.
He was represented in court by advocate David Clegg, who said that his client would enter a guilty plea but was disputing some of the prosecution facts, so a basis of plea was being prepared, which would then need to be considered by the prosecution.
Magistrates adjourned the case until July 13.