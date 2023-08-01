Jack Edwards, aged 27, of Corrin’s Way, Peel, has pleaded not guilty to a domestic abuse offence.
It is alleged to have been committed between March 21 and June 21.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 21.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
Edwards has previously pleaded guilty to careless driving, possessing class C drug pregabalin, and failing to give information on a driver, during an earlier court appearance.
Sentencing for those offences will take place after the outcome of the domestic abuse allegation.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to drive, not to contact the complainant, and not to enter locations specific to her.