Tyler Kurt Dunsmore, aged 21, of Mona Drive, Douglas, has denied two counts of fraud by false representation.
He is accused of taking deposits of £467 and £560 for construction work which he did not do.
Previously, he entered guilty pleas to the charges but then said in a basis of plea that he had initially intended to do the work.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that this rendered the guilty pleas unequivocal.
After an adjournment, Mr Dunsmore entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday and a pre-trial review will now be held in summary court on June 13.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Casey Houareau.
Bail continues.