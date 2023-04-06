Philip Davidson, aged 34, of Kensington Avenue, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to possessing 265 indecent images of children.
The images have been categorised using the Copine scale which assesses their severity from one to five, with five being most severe.
It is alleged that 251 are at level one, four at level two, two at level three, eight at level four, and none at level five.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court trial and should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that the case should go to the higher court for trial.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on May 30.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Mr Davidson live at his home address and not leave the island without court consent.