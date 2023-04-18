James Quinn, aged 46, of Lakeside Road, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to indecently assaulting a woman.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on November 30.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick submitted that the case was suitable for summary court and defence advocate Ailish Hannan agreed.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held in summary court on June 6.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to contact the complainant.