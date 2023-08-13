James Marcus Doherty, aged 39, of Murray’s Road, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to six allegations.
He denied assault causing wounding, driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without consent, failing to report an accident, failing to provide a sample of breath, and failing to provide a saliva sample for a drug test.
He appeared in court via video link from the prison and was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
The wounding allegation will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 19.
A pre-trial review will be held for the other five allegations on the same date in summary court.
No bail application was made.