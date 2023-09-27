Rosie Ruth Cooper, aged 17, of Old Castletown Road, Douglas, has appeared in court after admitting possessing cannabis.
She has previously denied a charge of common assault, alleged on June 17, but that has now been dismissed after the Crown offered no evidence.
However, she is now charged with a further allegation of common assault, alleged on August 6 outside 1886 bar.
The case was adjourned until September 28 after defence advocate Jane Gray asked for time to review the case papers in respect of the latest allegation.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.