Richard Alan Kewley, aged 63, of Tynwald Road, Douglas, has appeared in court after denying three allegations.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to being drunk and disorderly, and two counts of provoking behaviour.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a proposal had been put to the prosecution by the defence, which may result in alternative charges and pleas.
Mr Kewley was represented by advocate Stephen Wood.
Both advocates asked for an adjournment until May 30 to allow time for discussions.
Bail continues.