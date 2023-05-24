Zuhra Abukar, aged 33, of Freegrove Road, Islington, was yesterday granted bail to probation accommodation at Tromode House.
She has previously pleaded not guilty to importing 0.2 grams of methamphetamine to the island as well as two counts of property damage and had been remanded in custody as she had no suitable bail address.
A pre-trial review is scheduled to be held on June 27.
Ms Abukar was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at Tromode House and comply with its conditions, and not to leave the island without court consent.