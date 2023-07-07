Kieran Michael Cain, aged 24, of Victoria Road, Douglas, has been remanded in custody after being refused bail.
Mr Cain was previously granted bail after he appeared in court charged with possessing cannabis, being found drunk in a public place, theft, two counts of common assault, and two counts of property damage.
However, he was arrested again on July 4 after allegedly stealing 12 bottles of San Miguel lager from Tesco.
A hearing is scheduled to be held on August 4 regarding Mr Cain’s fitness to plead.
Magistrates refused a bail application after the latest allegation and remanded him in custody.
He will appear in court via video link from the prison on July 13.