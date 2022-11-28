Daniel William Kelly, aged 31, of Empire Terrace, Douglas, has appeared in court pleading not guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16.
The allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Kelly was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
The allegation was said to relate to a 14-year-old girl whom Mr Kelly allegedly met on Port Erin beach on March 25.
Committal proceedings will take place on January 19.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.