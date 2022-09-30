Delay to cannabis prescriptions service
There is a delay to the launch of the cannabis prescriptions service in the island.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been working to resolve unforeseen technical issues between the Department and UK Home Office.
These final negotiations should conclude within the next two weeks as a matter of urgency, according to the government. All other preparations for commencing the service are now complete.
It’s hoped that Karsons will be able to start providing this service before the end of October.
The department and Karsons will shortly be putting out guidance and a series of FAQs for how this service will work in the island, including accessing prescriptions, products and considerations for driving, travelling and storing cannabis based products.
The DHSC has apologised for the delay and thanked the public for their patience.
