Delay to capital being named as a city
A letter from the King to officially grant Douglas city status has been delayed.
The delivery of ‘letters patent’, a legal instrument from the monarch to grant city status, to the island’s capital has been postponed.
Douglas, alongside seven other towns, gained city status as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny said: ‘There should have been an event happening last week where the letters patent were being delivered, but that’s been delayed because of actions outside of our control.’
She added: ‘When the letters patent do get delivered we won’t be having a ceremony but we will be acknowledging it. However, with the cost of living crisis, we’re not going to be spending loads of money on it. We’ll be doing little things as they need to be done.’
When they are delivered, this will be the official date that Douglas will be classified as a city.
In Dunfermline, another of the places which was granted city status under the Queen’s jubilee, King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort attended the city for the occasion.
Ms Thommeny said: ‘Hopefully a member of the royal family will come, however, we don’t know.’
