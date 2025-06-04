Michael Dunlop made it eight Supersport victories in a row on Wednesday afternoon when he claimed a comfortable victory in the middleweight division’s second race of the week.
The event’s most successful rider racked up his 32nd victory in style, winning by more than 26.181 seconds from Dean Harrison.
Superbike TT winner Davey Todd was third, a further 15.853 seconds down on Laxey man Harrison on the Padgett’s Honda.
In the winner’s enclosure, Dunlop told Radio TT: ‘The Ducati bosses are here today, so it’s nice to get the win for them.
‘We buy our own motorbikes and choose our manufacturers and the wee bike never missed a beat.’
‘We come here to keep winning.’
Rivals Harrison and Todd both revealed they had problems with their bikes during the four-lap contest.
Honda Racing rider Harrison, who continued his remarkable run of podium finishes, explained: ‘I had a problem at the end of lap three when the bike developed a strange noise - I’m so happy we finished.
‘It was the best we could do today.’
Todd added: ‘I struggle with the smaller bikes for some reason and find them harder to ride than the bigger bikes.
‘It wasn’t helped today by the fact we lost the rear break on the first lap. Maybe if that hadn’t of happened I could have pushed Dean harder, but all in all I’m really stoked to be on the podium.’
Behind the top three, a battle raged for the rest of the top-six spots.
James Hillier, who finished third on Monday, was again the mix for a good finish until he was forced to pull in the Bournemouth Kawasaki on at Sarah’s Cottage on lap two.
Ultimately Paul Jordan finished fourth, 38.006 seconds down on Todd and 3.083s up on James Hind.
Josh Brookes finished sixth on the Jackson Racing Honda, Mike Browne seventh, Dominic Herbertson eighth, Ian Hutchinson ninth and Manxman Michael Evans 10th.
Rob Hodson is 11th and the Ramsey Rocket, Conor Cummins, 12th.
Fellow Manxie Nathan Harrison came home 14th a place down on Shaun Anderson.
Jamie Cringle finished 25th just ahead of island resident David Rigby.
Joe Yeardsley was a second-lap retirement after problems developed with his Yamaha’s clutch.