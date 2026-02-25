All remaining flights in and out of Isle of Man Airport this evening (Wednesday) are either delayed or cancelled due to low visibility.
Ronaldsway Met Office say ‘extensive hill fog and further outbreaks of rain or drizzle’ will continue this evening, but low cloud will then lift overnight.
An airport spokesperson earlier issued a travel advisory, warning passengers that poor conditions were affecting services.
Several evening departures have been disrupted.
The 4pm easyJet service to Liverpool, flight EZY518, has been delayed until 8.05pm.
Loganair’s 4.50pm flight to London City, LM677, has been cancelled, while the 5.20pm Aer Lingus service to Dublin, EI3217, has also been cancelled.
Loganair’s 6.40pm flight to Liverpool, LM687, is delayed until 7.15pm, and easyJet’s 7.20pm service to London Gatwick, EZY842, is now expected at 9.20pm.
Flights scheduled for tomorrow morning are currently showing as largely unaffected, with only Loganair’s 7am departure to Liverpool, LM681, delayed slightly until 7.30am.
Arrivals this evening are similarly affected.
Loganair’s 4.50pm service from London City, LM677, and Aer Lingus’s 5.20pm flight from Dublin, EI3217, have both been cancelled.
The 6.40pm flight from Liverpool, LM687, is delayed until 7.15pm, and easyJet’s 7.20pm service from London Gatwick, EZY842, is now expected at 9.20pm.
Tomorrow morning arrivals are all currently on time.
Passengers are being urged to check directly with their airline for the latest updates before travelling to the airport as low visibility continues to affect operations.