Two police officers will face a trial in summary court on August 18 and 19.
Mark Hempsall, aged 58, and Sophie Lilian Watterson-Jones, aged 36, appeared before magistrates on February 19 for a pre-trial review.
Mr Hempsall has previously entered a ‘no plea’ response to six counts of knowingly or recklessly disclosing personal data, and one count of modification of data to impair reliability.
He was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers.
Ms Watterson-Jones has previously denied three counts of the first charge, and one count of the second.
She was represented by advocate David Reynolds.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between January 2023 and January 2024.
Bail continues for both the defendants.