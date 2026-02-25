A woman who stole cigarettes from the Ramsey Co-op has been fined £250.
Bethany Parker, 31, of Ayre View, Bride, admitted theft and possessing cannabis.
She was also ordered to pay £27.20 compensation to the Co-op.
Magistrates heard that Parker was at the Christian Street store on February 18.
She made four attempts to pay for two packets of Mayfair Superkings, but the card transaction failed.
However, she then walked out without paying.
When she was arrested, a cannabis joint was found in her possession.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said Parker had spent a night in the cells for offences that perhaps wouldn’t ordinarily result in being held in custody.
She’ll pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.