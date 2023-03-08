Laura O’Sullivan-Spiers, director at Deloitte’s office in Douglas, has won the Silver award for Woman of the Year - Professional Services Award at 2023 Citywealth Powerwomen Awards.
Since joining Deloitte in the island in June 2021, Mrs O’Sullivan Spiers has led the implementation of various strategic initiatives, contributing to the significant growth of Deloitte’s local team and client base and strengthening the firm’s reputation as a leading provider of professional services in the region.
The Citywealth Powerwomen Awards has been running for 12 years and aims to champion female leaders.
The awards ceremony, which was held on March 1 in London, recognises female professionals in the wealth management industry who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their field.
Mrs O’Sullivan-Spiers said: ‘I’m very proud to receive this award and to be recognised alongside so many accomplished women in the wealth industry.
‘It is essential to have diverse teams with a range of perspectives and experiences at Deloitte to deliver the best outcomes for our clients and I am excited for the future and to continue strengthening our local offering.’
Commenting on Mrs O’Sullivan-Spiers’s silver win, Karen Jones, editor of Citywealth, said: ‘Laura has excelled in her career, not only technically but has dedicated herself to the care of her corporate culture and people.
‘She is an exemplary professional and human being and deserves all the recognition that is vested in her.’
‘She leads Deloitte’s Isle of Man practice and contributes more widely to the firm’s asset management and servicing specialist group, providing a true one-firm approach to Deloitte’s multi-jurisdictional clients in the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, Gibraltar, UK and further afield.’