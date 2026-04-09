Smile Dental Care has said it was forced to pull out of its temporary base due to ‘unsafe’ conditions, leaving patients facing months of uncertainty over treatment.
The practice has now issued a scathing statement, outlining ‘multiple operational issues’ which led to it withdrawing from the Hillside community dental facility, where it had been temporarily relocated while works are carried out at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (RDCH).
It has now confirmed it will remain closed until it can return to its base in Ramsey, with the hospital not expected to reopen until at least September.
Smile Dental Care had initially moved its services to the Hillside Community Dental Service (CDS) in Douglas in December as what was described as a ‘short-term arrangement’.
At the time, Manx Care said the relocation would allow appointments to continue as normal, with the full Smile team working from Hillside on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, supported by a shuttlebus service from Ramsey.
However, the situation changed after it emerged further ‘significant structural work’ was needed at the hospital, including roof repairs, which pushed back the expected reopening date.
Patients were told on April 1 that Smile would no longer be operating from Hillside and would remain closed until it could return to Ramsey.
A spokesperson for Smile Dental Care said: ‘Manx Care was formally informed on March 17 that we would cease working from April 1.
‘It took one week for them to respond in which they informed us that RDCH would not be reopening until September 2026.
‘CDS was not a suitable environment, and we faced multiple operational issues that made it unsafe to treat patients to an acceptable clinical standard.
‘In addition, our team felt increasingly pressured and unsupported, including our receptionist being prevented from working at the reception desk and instructed to sit in a corridor.
‘This was unacceptable and further undermined safe service delivery.
‘On Tuesday April 7, we contacted Manx Care with a proposed date and time for a meeting. We are still awaiting a response.’
The decision has left patients without access to NHS dental provision in the north of the island, where the practice had been the only provider.
Manx Care previously said it had been attempting to establish contact with the practice following the announcement and acknowledged the disruption caused.
A spokesperson said: ‘We are aware that Smile Dental Care is not currently providing dental services and are attempting to establish contact with the provider.
‘We recognise that this situation will be concerning and inconvenient for patients and we sincerely apologise for the disruption and uncertainty it has caused.’
The spokesperson added that work is ongoing to clarify the position and restore local dental provision, with urgent cases still able to access treatment through alternative arrangements.
In a joint statement, Manx Care and the Department of Health and Social Care said: ‘We understand the disruption and uncertainty patients have experienced. Our priority remains ensuring people can continue to access safe and appropriate dental care.
‘Dental services are unable to return to Ramsey Cottage Hospital while essential works continue on a phased basis.’
The refurbishment at RDCH has included significant roof repairs, removal of redundant chimney stacks and work to prevent water ingress and pest access, with the full extent of the issues only becoming clear after detailed inspections.
While some services have already been relocated or partially reinstated, dental provision remains unavailable at the site.
For some patients, the impact has been immediate.
Ballaugh pensioner John McLaughlan, who is waiting to have a new denture fitted, said he had already travelled to Douglas for treatment before learning his follow-up appointment had been cancelled.
He said: ‘I recently had to phone them after my top denture wouldn’t fit.
‘This meant getting a bus from Ballaugh and travelling for an hour to Douglas, then getting a taxi to the dentist at Hillside.
‘I had an impression made for a new top denture and I was told they would contact me when it was ready.’
He later received a message informing him that appointments would not be rescheduled until the practice returns to Ramsey.
Mr McLaughlan said: ‘This may be all well and good for Smile dentist but what’s going to happen with all the patients who have undergone partial appointments and who are waiting to have their dental treatment completed?