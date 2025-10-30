The Department of Infrastructure says it is updating its vehicle registration system as records show nearly 90,000 untaxed vehicles on the island.
If that were the case, then there would be more untaxed vehicles in the Isle of Man than people.
The system also shows a total of 167,716 registered vehicles, which would mean very person living here would own two cars – even children.
But the DOI has confirmed the vast majority of the vehicles actually no longer exist and only 2% of vehicles in the island are untaxed.
An FOI submitted to the DOI asked for the total of the number of vehicles registered on the island but do not hold a current vehicle license (road tax) and also the total number of vehicles registered.
The response revealed the total number of registered vehicles stands at 167,716 with 89,519 vehicles registered on the island not taxed.
But the response went on to say this figure includes vehicles that have remained untaxed for many years and may no longer be present on the Island.
A DOI spokesman later clarified the situation saying: ‘For historic reasons, most vehicles that have been registered on the Isle of Man remain on the Isle of Man Vehicle Register. The vast majority of those that are not taxed no longer exist, i.e. they have been scrapped, or they have been taken off Island.
‘Enforcement data indicates that only a small percentage (2%) of vehicles driving on the road are not taxed. If a vehicle is not taxed for two years, it needs to be re-registered and tested before it can be taxed and used on the roads.
‘The Vehicle Registration System is in the process of a major update to allow greater on-line capability for customers.
‘After this process is completed late next year, the Vehicle and Driver Licensing Unit, is planning a data cleansing exercise.’