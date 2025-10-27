Bus Vannin is set to welcome six new double-decker buses to its fleet later this month, replacing vehicles that have served on the island’s roads for up to 14 years.
The £1.4 million investment marks the first purchase of new double-deckers by the government-owned operator since the pandemic.
The new buses, built by Wrightbus in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, are StreetDeck Ultroliners powered by Cummins B6.7-litre six-cylinder diesel engines, featuring the latest eco-efficient Voith DIWA.8 NXT 7-speed transmission technology.
Bus Vannin Director Ian Bates said: ‘Bus Vannin needs to replace old buses every year on a rolling basis.
‘Typically, the buses being replaced have worked for 12 to 14 years and covered 600,000 miles.
‘As the buses age they become unreliable, require additional maintenance and are prone to gearbox or engine failures, which can cost over £35,000 to replace.’
Two of the new double-deckers will arrive with a nostalgic touch.
One will be painted in Douglas Corporation yellow and another in traditional Isle of Man Road Services red.
The liveries commemorate the 50th anniversary next year of the island’s nationalised bus service, which began in 1976 following the merger of Douglas Corporation’s fleet with Isle of Man Road Services to form Isle of Man National Transport, later rebranded as Bus Vannin.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK said: ‘The six new buses will be more efficient than the ones they replace.
‘People depend on our excellent buses and we need to deliver a reliable, clean and comfortable service.
‘These new vehicles will maintain that service.
‘They have the latest clean diesel technology and an eco-efficient gearbox, which helps to reduce emissions.’
Nearly 70,000 journeys are made on the island’s buses every week.
The new vehicles are due to arrive through late October and November.