There have been no successful appeals against driving theory test fails over the last ten years, figures reveal.
A Freedom of Information Request has been submitted to the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) which asked how many people have made an appeal to their driving theory test fail between 1/1/2015 to 1/10/2025and how many times the appeal has been successful.
In its response the DOI says there have been no successful appeals during that time period.
In its response, the department said: Between January 1, 2015 and October 1, 2025, eight appeals were lodged against failed driving theory test results. The review process upheld the original fail decision in each case.’