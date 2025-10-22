Onchan Commissioners says a recent letter sent by the Department of Infrastructure shows the new local authority bill is a ‘done deal’.
The proposed ‘Local Government Amendment Bill’ has been criticised by local authorities across the island, particularly for a clause which could see functions imposed without consultation.
The letter from DoI Minister Michelle Haywood has been sent ahead of a Legislative Council hearing into the bill next week.
In it, she says the department has made ‘preparations’ which will be ‘required’ after royal assent has been granted.
Dr Haywood adds that a ‘programme’ has been created for consultation which includes working groups and feedback sessions.
The letter also states that a ‘full consultation’ will be carried out on any draft regulations made under ‘this act’.