The Department for Enterprise has confirmed that a Cheadle-Hulme based business is the official merchandise provider for the TT.
Source Lab has been awarded a five-year contract following a tender process for the licensed supply and production of official merchandise for the event.
Source Lab said: ‘Through this brand new partnership Source Lab will be designing, sourcing and retailing officially licensed product at the Isle of Man TT Races official event stores, local retail outlets and via a dedicated online store, which will launch in the spring.’
Established in 2004, Source Lab offer design, sourcing and distribution packaging.
Alongside the TT, the business works with global brands across the sport, events and lifestyle sectors.
Most notably providing merchandise for football teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and AC Milan. Tim Johnston, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘Source Lab are a reputable business with a wealth of experience working within the sporting merchandise sector. The length of this new contract will offer long-term security for island retailers and also provides assurances for the Department with the payment of an upfront licensing fee.
‘Since the contract was executed (in January), Source Lab have been building good relationships with island retailers and are on-track to deliver a new core product range in May for distribution across wholesale, the official online store as well as on event via the Fan Park and Grandstand stores.’
Sarah Maltby, political member with responsibility for Motorsport, confirmed that no local suppliers entered the tendering process for the contract. Ultimately five off-island businesses did. The company that won the rights to produce and sell official merchandise for last year’s event still owes around £160,000 to the Isle of Man government.
At the start of 2023, the Department of Enterprise announced that Cube International Ltd had won the contract to produce and supply all official merchandise for the event.
But in October last year, the government revealed it had terminated the contract with the firm after it failed to fulfil its 'required financial obligations' as part of the deal.
The contract allowed Cube to design, source and sell official TT merchandise to retailers, official events shops and online.
Based in Worcester, Cube had previously supplied official merchandise for the Rugby League World Cup, the Commonwealth Games, World Athletics, LIV Golf, Rugby League World Cup, Aston Martin and Williams Formula 1 teams among others.
In August 2023, the firm said it was already developing a 'new range of Merchandise for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races'
Following the termination of the contract with Cube International on October 17, the Department said it would run a full tender process for the appointment of a new long-term partner with timelines that will ensure the production and licensed supply of official TT merch ahead of the 2024 event and beyond.