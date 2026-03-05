The Department of Home Affairs welcomed more than 200 people to its recruitment day last weekend, showcasing career opportunities across the fire and rescue service, the police and the prison and probation service.
Representatives from each were available throughout the day to talk with visitors, answer questions and share information about career pathways, training and development, and the recruitment process.
Attendees also had the chance to view equipment displays and meet personnel from across the services - including Millie, one of the prison and probation service’s working prison search dogs.
Talent acquisition adviser Kimberley Davison said: ‘It was fantastic to see such a strong turnout and so much positive engagement from the public.
‘This is the first time we have brought together some of our blue‑light services for a joint recruitment event, and the atmosphere throughout the day was extremely encouraging.
‘I’m incredibly grateful to my colleagues from the prison and probation service, fire and rescue service and constabulary for their commitment and support in delivering such a successful event.
‘It has been a truly rewarding experience, and I hope the interest shown on the day will translate into high‑quality applications, helping us continue to provide these vital services to our local community.’
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole‑Wilson added: ‘Our emergency and frontline services play a fundamental role in keeping our island safe, and it is encouraging to see so many people exploring careers in these vital areas.
‘Recruiting and retaining skilled, dedicated staff is essential to the resilience of our services, and events like this provide an important opportunity for the public to understand the breadth of roles available. I am grateful to everyone who attended and to the teams who showcased their work so professionally.’
Applications remain open for several roles within the Department of Home Affairs. Further details can be found online.