Department of Infrastructure admits health and safety breaches on electric trams after passenger broke leg
The Department of Infrastructure has admitted health and safety breaches relating to the electric trams over a four-year period.
One incident which arose from the breaches resulted in a passenger breaking their leg.
Advocate Peter Taylor appeared for the department and entered guilty pleas on its behalf, to two counts of failure to discharge a duty under Health and Safety between April 2017 and July 2021.
Sentencing will take place on September 28.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offences related to a failure to provide adequate maintenance procedures in respect of the tram wheels.
Mr Swain said that one passenger had been jolted and thrown, causing them to break their leg.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
Defence advocate Mr Taylor said that the department had been issued with a ‘Friskies’ schedule which sets out the failings in their procedures, which they have to respond to.
The advocate asked for time to respond to the schedule.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until September 28.