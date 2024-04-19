The King Edward VIII Pier project has reached a significant milestone this week according to the Department of Infrastructure.
The casing to enable the installation of the first of two permanent 30-metre dolphin piles were lifted into place.
Works to upgrade the King Edward VIII pier in Douglas harbour have been delayed and won’t be completed until after TT.
The £6.6 million renovation aims to protect the Manxman flagship from gale force winds, reducing the risk of damage to the vessel and pier. This most recent work has also suffered delays because of the recent spell of bad weather and the wind being too strong to allow the load to be safely lifted.
The role of the casing is to create a cofferdam to support the sea bed material and allow construction work to be undertaken.
Once the casing is in place, the sediment on the sea bed is removed; the rock below it can then be drilled to the required depth without sediment falling in.
When the hole has been drilled to the required depth, around 7 metres into the rock, the permanent dolphin pile will be installed and fixed into position.
Once that’s been achieved, the casing will be removed and the process repeated to install the second dolphin pile.
In line with the approach taken to install the six temporary piles used to create the drilling platform, the two permanent piles are being drilled into position in order to minimise noise disturbance for nearby residents and the marine environment.
The three bollards were installed earlier in the project and involved drilling around 40 metres at an angle into the bedrock below the pier.