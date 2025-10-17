The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the whole of the Isle of Man this weekend.
The warning, which was issued today (Friday), will be in force for 13 hours, from 1am until 2pm on Sunday (October 19).
Forecasters say an area of rain will move in from the west overnight into Sunday, becoming persistent and heavy at times before clearing during the afternoon.
Between 15 and 25 millimetres of rainfall are expected in most areas, with higher ground potentially seeing 25 to 50 millimetres.
The Met Office has warned that this may lead to surface water flooding in prone locations, particularly where drains are blocked by fallen leaves.
Motorists are advised to take extra care on the roads, and the public are being urged to report any blocked drains to the Department of Infrastructure.