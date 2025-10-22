Ronaldsway Airport continues to operate under a ‘special attention’ enforcement status from the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Authority (IOM CAA), the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed.
The regulatory designation was first applied in May last year and remains in place as the airport works through a number of operational and management issues.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood told Tynwald this week that Ronaldsway’s Air Traffic Services Unit was placed under the same status in August 2025, following a July oversight audit.
She explained that the main causes were ‘ongoing and well-documented staffing challenges, in addition to some operational limitations and long-term resilience issues.’
Despite these concerns, Dr Haywood stressed that the airport ‘remains safe and operational’, describing the regulatory measures as ‘mainly management and resilience questions’ rather than safety-related failings.
A comprehensive action plan has been submitted by the airport to the IOM CAA to address the issues raised.
The minister said work is already underway to strengthen management structures and improve the resilience of air traffic operations.
However, responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, Dr Haywood said there was no fixed timetable for the status to be lifted.
‘Some of the actions will last for years,’ she said, highlighting the scale and complexity of the improvements required.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas sought clarification on the meaning of the ‘special attention’ status. Dr Haywood confirmed it is ‘a lesser intervention than being on notice,’ and that the airport’s overall regulatory position had improved since 2022.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge also asked how often a full assessment is conducted by the UK Civil Aviation Authority. Dr Haywood replied that she did not have the audit dates to hand but would ‘ask the airport to provide information about CAA involvement.’
During the same sitting, Mr Thomas also questioned the minister about the composition and function of the Isle of Man Airport Board.
Dr Haywood explained that the board operates as an agency within the Department of Infrastructure, acting as the key decision-making and advisory body responsible for ensuring operational resilience at Ronaldsway.
The board is chaired by a political member, supported by an advisory vice-chair and two additional advisory members, alongside the airport director.
Non-voting attendees include the department’s chief officer, the airport operations director, finance and HR business partners, and a communications executive. Officers from the Department for Enterprise may also be invited for specific discussions.
When asked about the departure of three non-executive board members appointed in late 2023 – Christopher Halliday, Lorna Jack, and John McGlynn – Dr Haywood clarified that only two had stepped down, and recruitment is underway to fill those vacancies.
She added that the airport’s agency model allows for ‘adequate delegated decision-making’ while maintaining political oversight, describing it as a ‘stepped transition process’ that continues to evolve.