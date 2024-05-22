Recruitment is under way for a new role of director of buses.
Salary for the full-time post will be between £77,887 and £96,908 a year.
In a job advert, the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘We are looking for a passionate and driven self-starter, to deliver effective, efficient and economic provision of the Isle of Man’s bus services.
‘In this new and unique role, you will report through the chief officer to elected representatives and provide them with policy advice and strategic guidance on all bus service issues.
‘You will have the opportunity to make a real difference by contributing to the ongoing development of high quality public systems, and applying robust business planning principles to ensure the development and practical application of the department’s business plan.’
The creation of the new post follows a review of the department and the future of its transport services division.
Previously, a director of transport services had managerial responsibility for the three areas in the group – bus, rail and shared fleet services.
That position has been vacant since the retirement of Ian Longworth in 2022.
Under the shake-up, three service leads will head up each of the three areas. Interim senior officers are in currently in place. A review by consultants Beamans, completed in 2021, concluded that ‘urgent action’ should be taken to overhaul the entire structure of the DoI.
It highlighted ‘fundamental weaknesses’ in a department with a ‘wide remit lacking in strategic orientation and focus’ and a large number of separate, discrete operating units.
Closing date for applications for the role of director of buses is June 14.
Benefits that come with the job include discounted access to the NSC gym and island swimming pools as well as one-to-one support programmes and exercise classes with qualified instructors. A relocation package of up to £10,000 is available.