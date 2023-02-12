Maintenance work on a road in the north of the island is taking longer than planned.
The Department of Infrastructure is working on the Jurby coast road between its junctions with the B3 Bretney Road and the U5 Lhen Beach Road.
Slanned works include
• Maintenance of drainage soakaways
• ditching
• Edge trimming
• Full resurfacing of carriageway
• Re-lining
However, a Department of Infrastructure spokesman said: 'Please be advised that due to weather events beyond our control we have had to extend this closure for an additional four week period until March 12 or earlier.
'We apologise for the inconvenience this may create and we thank you for your patience.'
Due to the narrowness of the carriageway the road will be closed to through traffic whilst works are under way. The closure will be between the junction with the B3 Bretney Road and the A19 Kiondroghad Road.
Access for residents
Residential access for those within the closure area will be maintained throughout but may only be available from one end of the road or the other.
The direction of ingress/egress may also change as the scheme proceeds.
The DoI's on-site team will update residents as work progresses.
For those residents of the Lhen Beach Road, access will always be available from the approach from Kiondroghad Road.
Where residential access is made available traffic will be subject to a temporary 40mph speed limit.
This will be indicated by road signs.
There will be heavy plant operating and there may be delays experienced within the area of the closure.
Residents inside the closure will receive a letter giving full details ahead of works starting.