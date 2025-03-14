Isle of Man's three major breast cancer charities have united in a bid to halt proposed changes to the Island’s breast cancer screening programme, which they say could lead to later diagnoses and more complex treatments.
The charities—Breast Cancer Now, Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, and Isle of Man Breast Care—will stage a peaceful protest outside Tynwald next Tuesday, March 18, as concerns over the future of screening services intensify.
The protest follows the publication of the Mandate to Manx Care, which outlined significant cost-saving measures for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for the 2025/26 period.
Among the proposals, there is a suggestion to alter the frequency of breast cancer screenings from every two years to every three, a move that has sparked widespread alarm.
The proposal to reduce the frequency of screenings has ignited strong opposition, with thousands of signatures already gathered on a petition opposing the change.
Critics argue that such a reduction would inevitably lead to a rise in late-stage diagnoses, potentially making treatment more difficult and costly, while also increasing the risk of more lives being lost.
Former Health Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK has been particularly vocal in condemning the Mandate, calling it ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and claiming it could be the ‘biggest assault on NHS care the island has ever seen.’
Mr Hooper, who has previously accused the Chief Minister of seeking to privatise the health service, warned that the changes outlined in the Mandate would severely undermine the quality of healthcare provided on the island.
Despite these concerns, Isle of Man's Director of Public Health, Dr Matt Tyrer, sought to reassure the public earlier this week, insisting that no decision had yet been made on breast screening changes.
However, the charities involved in the protest have expressed deep concern, arguing that even the suggestion of such a move is unacceptable.
A joint statement from the three charities reads: ‘These changes must not happen or we as an island will be facing late diagnosis, longer and more complex treatments, and likely more lives lost.’
The protest will take place outside the Legislative Buildings at 8:30am, just ahead of Tynwald's monthly sitting.
Demonstrators are expected to be dressed in pink, a symbolic colour for breast cancer awareness.
In response to the controversy, Manx Breast Cancer Support Group has called on the Health and Social Care Minister, Claire Christian, to provide a 'written guarantee' that no changes will be made to the frequency of cancer screenings.