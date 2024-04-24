A Department store in Ramsey has announced it is going to cease trading.
Looneys of Ramsey, which has been operating for 85 years, say it’s been a ‘difficult decision’.
A statement, posted on Facebook this morning (Wednesday), thanked its ‘dedicated staff’ and all its customers for ‘their loyalty and continued support throughout the years’.
The store, on Parliament Street, is shut today (April 24) to prepare for its closing down sale, which starts tomorrow.
The official day of closure is yet to be announced.
A number of people have reacted to the statement this morning.
Juan McGuiness, Ramsey Town Commissioner, said it’s ‘another huge loss to the town’.