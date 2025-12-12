To get a feel for Glenchass, I walked along Perwick beach and up through the glen, across Fistard Road and on to Glenchass itself. I would love to say there was an eerie, oppressive atmosphere beneath the trees. But I struggled to reconcile the pleasant, rather innocuous valley with the stories you are about to read. Still, knowing the strange tales associated with the area did make me wonder what might be lurking beyond the next bend.