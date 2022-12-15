Derivco Isle of Man, which provides e-gaming and software development services, is celebrating a decade of operating in the island.
Opening its doors in 2012 to 50 IT engineers and support staff, Derivco has grown significantly by extending its original team with the responsibility of product support to becoming a powerhouse of infrastructure and security development, and most recently driving the full development of product life cycle.
The Douglas-based company now employs more than 240 people.
Greg Ansara, Derivco’s general manager for the Isle of Man said: ‘Our reputation in the island continues to grow and flourish.
‘ Over the past decade, we have attracted 16 nationalities to Derivco, and we look forward to growing our employee base in 2023.
‘We will continue to support local employment, as well as host open evenings and participate in local job fairs.
‘Derivco’s Isle of Man apprentices’ scheme has also been running for a number of years and has yielded some fantastic results.
‘I am incredibly proud to lead Derivco in the island as we continue to thrive and support the local economy.’
Derivco’s global chief executive officer, Quraish Behari added: ‘The Isle of Man is a strategic pillar in our global growth strategyand we look forward to continuing to invest in the island.’