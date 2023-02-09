Manx Utilities says designs are progressing well for the pump station sites at both the Cairns (near Laxey harbour) and Glen Garwick, as it seeks to end the pumping of raw sewage into the sea.
In its latest fortnightly update, the authority says it is still not able to confirm the proposed site for its new sewage treatment works in Garff.
While it has said plans for pumps are progressing, it also said: ‘It is intended that an announcement will be made in the near future regarding the proposed site of the sewage treatment works. The concept design of the Cairns site pumping station is shown below along with a description of the proposed works.
‘We have publish here an outline plan of the proposed works to be carried out at The Cairn site opposite Laxey Harbour. Access from Breeze Hill will be via a tarmacked roadway with a foot-path to one side which will maintain the public right of way.’
All of the sewers in Laxey currently converge at this point, and the plans is that new below-ground pumps will be installed to take this flow to a site outside the village.
Manx Utilities added: ‘The sewer flow will be treated at the new location and then the treated effluent returned via a parallel pipe to be discharged to sea through the existing outfall. The control building will also hold ultra-violet equipment and an energy recovery turbine to help offset pumping costs. This turbine will recover around 60% of the electricity used to pump to the treatment works.’
As for Peel, the legal formalities haven’t yet been completed, so there is no update.