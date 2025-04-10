Four-year-old French Bulldog Tink slipped her collar and disappeared on Sunday morning. Despite a growing search effort, including drones and dozens of volunteers, there have been no confirmed sightings since.
Tink was last seen with her owner, Sarah Anstey, and her father at their property when the dog was tied to a post temporarily. Moments later, Tink had vanished.
‘We didn't hear anything,’ Sarah said. ‘We don't know if she went towards Ramsey or towards Laxey - we've got no idea.’
Described as grey-coloured and known for her cheeky escapes, Tink once had to be returned home in the back of a police car.
However, Sarah says it’s highly unusual for her to be missing for this long without any trace.
‘She is used to running off. She is used to coming back. The most she's been gone is like five or six hours before, but she's always come back and turned up. But nobody's seen anything, no sightings whatsoever, nothing.’
A search party of more than 30 people gathered at Dhoon Glen on Wednesday evening, allowing teams to split up and cover a wider area. Residents have also joined the effort, including one volunteer who offered his drone to search fields from Laxey to Ramsey.
The Manx Electric Railway has alerted passengers to be on the lookout, and hedges and fields across the north of the island have been checked, but so far there have been no leads.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Tink is asked to contact Sarah on 07624 407722.