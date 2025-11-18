The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) is set to submit a planning application which could see the flood defences at Ramey harbour strengthened.
The application is set to be submitted later this month which would involve flood defences and highway reconstruction for Ramsey’s West Quay and Derby Road.
Plans will be on display for the public to view at Ramsey Town Hall from midday on Monday, November 24 until Friday, November 28 during the Town Hall’s usual opening hours.
A number of works and proposed improvements will be included in the scheme.
New flood defences will be created to protect homes and businesses from tidal flooding although the DOI has not said how many will be protected.
There will also be a reconstruction of West Quay and Derby Road’s carriageway and footways to create a ‘safer, more attractive and accessible space’.
The DOI says the upgrades will be designed to support and enhance harbour operations.
New harbour and street lighting will also be installed while there will also be improvements to utility and telecommunication infrastructure
Officers from the Department of Infrastructure will be in attendance on Thursday, November 24, at the town hall when the plans are first revealed to answer questions and discuss the proposals.
A DOI spokesperson said: ‘This project will safeguard Ramsey for the future, reduce flood risk and deliver a modern, resilient quayside that benefits harbour users, residents, visitors and the local economy.’
Such a scheme has been discussed for a number of years with the area susceptible to flooding during particularly high tides. Previous flooding has caused extensive damage to homes and businesses in the area in the past.
The area was particularly badly hit during storms in January 2014 which left much of the harbour under water.