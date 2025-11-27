Cummal Mooar will remain open until a new residential care home is built, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed, as work continues to shape plans for a replacement in Ramsey.
The future of the ageing facility was the focus of a meeting earlier this month, held to help define what services a new home should provide.
Identifying a long-term solution for residential care in the north has been a priority for government for several years, with officials acknowledging that Cummal Mooar, now more than 40 years old, can no longer meet modern standards without major redevelopment.
The session forms part of ongoing engagement throughout the autumn, aimed at ensuring the needs and preferences of local residents are fully reflected in any future plans.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK said the work was intended to ‘ensure that the people of the north of the island have access to high-quality residential care that meets modern standards and reflects the needs of our community’.
She described the latest discussions as an important step in shaping a home that is ‘fit for purpose and future-proofed’.
However, despite the renewed activity, there is still no set date for the project to move forward.
In an update given in Tynwald this week, Ms Christian said the department has yet to confirm when it will bring a funding motion to the court. She stressed the scheme ‘remains firmly on the agenda’, but conceded a timeline has not been agreed.
Plans to close and replace Cummal Mooar were first paused more than two years ago.
In March 2024, during Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper’s tenure as health minister, the redevelopment was described as ‘on track’.
But by January this year progress had slowed, with officials citing the need to review the service model and wider capital priorities.
The original proposal was for a 45-bed residential facility with an attached day centre.
The department and Manx Care are now exploring a redesigned approach aligned with the ‘Home First’ principle, which focuses on helping older people remain independent for as long as possible.
This could see a blend of extra-care housing, flexible nursing provision and a scaled approach to support.
Talks continue with Treasury, Manx Care and the Project Management Unit as part of a wider capital review, and Ms Christian said she hopes to provide further detail in the coming months.
But the delays have prompted criticism.
Mr Hooper has said the constant cycle of reviews was ‘infuriating’, arguing that the need for a like-for-like residential replacement had not changed and that the project risked being ‘kicked down the road’.
Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness has previously echoed the concerns, saying the scheme had ‘stalled’, leaving carers and families without vital support. He said the current home was ‘long past its best’, adding: ‘Ramsey deserves better.’
While timelines under discussion suggest a new facility may take two to three years to complete once approved, Cummal Mooar will continue operating until a replacement is ready.