The Lhergy Cripperty will be shut from Monday, June 8 until Monday, June 22 to allow for telecom works on a tower mast.
The road acts as a shortcut and linking route between the western side of Douglas and the Union Mills area.
At its northern end, the Lhergy Cripperty connects into the A1 Peel Road near Union Mills - the main road running between Douglas and Peel. At its southern end, the road links into the Cooil Road area, giving access towards the Isle of Man Business Park on the outskirts of Douglas.