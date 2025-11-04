The annual ceremony, hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, first took place in 2021 to mark the centenary of Remembrance Day.
The gardens, in New Palace Yard, contain a remembrance plot for each constituency of the UK, the countries of the Commonwealth, the Crown Dependencies, and the British Overseas Territories.
On Sunday, the National Service of Remembrance takes place at the Royal Chapel in St John’s at 3pm.
In London, Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.