Officers from the Roads Policing Unit, working with the Vehicle Testing Centre, examined each vehicle. Ten were found to have lighting or minor tyre defects. Drivers of those vehicles were issued with Vehicle Defect Rectification Notices requiring the faults to be fixed.
Police said another vehicle was found with a serious tyre defect. The driver received penalty points and a fine.
Sergeant Lee Wright said: ‘It’s great to see that despite stopping more vehicles this evening than we did at our first roadside checkpoint on Wednesday, the percentage of those with defects was much less. However, we’re seeing too many defective tyres which is a worry, especially at this time of year when the roads are damp. They are the only point of contact between the vehicle and the road so it’s essential that they are in good order.’
Further checkpoints will take place after the weekend at different locations. Police urged motorists to carry out basic pre-journey checks to ensure vehicles are safe and legal.
The St John’s operation followed the first checkpoint of this year’s campaign in Crosby on Wednesday. During that operation, officers worked alongside colleagues from Customs and Excise and the Vehicle Testing Centre.
In Crosby, 27 vehicles were stopped and examined. Eighteen were found to have various lighting or other minor faults and drivers were issued with Vehicle Defect Rectification Notices. One vehicle was identified with a seriously worn tyre with inner cords exposed; the driver received penalty points and a fine.
Operation Uplift aims to ensure vehicles are roadworthy during the winter months. Police said checkpoints will continue over the coming days to target defects that can compromise safety, particularly faulty lights and tyres with inadequate tread or damage.
Motorists are advised to make sure their vehicles are in good working order and to address any faults promptly before driving.